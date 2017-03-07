Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 7th March 2017 written update: Soumya forces Harman and Surbhi to stay together

Rani and Raveena see Chameli from behind, dressed in Mallika’s dress and assure Kareena that Mallika is here. Rani and Raveena see Chameli from behind, dressed in Mallika’s dress and assure Kareena that Mallika is here.

Transgenders see Soumya and start walking towards her. A toy seller comes and blocks their way. Soumya gets reminded of Saya after seeing the toy seller and gets scared. Harman asks what’s the matter. Surbhi tells him that Saya used to disguise as a toy seller and used to come to kidnap Soumya when she was a child. Maninder feels frustrated that he can’t tell anything to Preeto. Harak Singh decides to reopen Harman’s car accident case. Varun gets tensed. Raavi’s father-in-law call Varun and warns him not to act smart. He assures him that he is still on his side. Eunuchs tell everything to Kareena.

She calls Raveena and asks her to find out where is Mallika. Raveena asks Chameli if she spoke to Mallika. She warns her to stay away from their matters. Harman brings out Soumya and Surbhi for lunch. He orders food and asks Soumya to enjoy as it’s their honeymoon. Two men overhear their conversation and start making fun of Harman for coming with two women on his honeymoon. Harman shuts them up. Surbhi sends Harman and Soumya to bring ice cream for her. The men start misbehaving with Surbhi. Harman sees this and beats them.

Transgenders see Harman, Soumya and Surbhi getting down at a hotel and inform Kareena. Mallika sees all this from a distance. Soumya gets angry to see all the pictures and tells Harman and Surbhi that they have fooled her and Preeto. She tells them that she will stay in the other room. Harman tells her that he has finally got to spend some quality time with her and asks her not to ruin it. Soumya blackmails Surbhi to give her the keys of the other room. Kareena reaches their hotel.

