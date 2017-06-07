Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 7th June full episode written update: Preeto holds a party to announce that they will accept Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 7th June full episode written update: Soumya convinces Harman to stay back. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 7th June full episode written update: Soumya convinces Harman to stay back.

Preeto begs Soumya to bring Harman back and says that she’ll accept Soumya, too, as a part of this blessing. Preeto goes back to stand with the others and Harman asks what did she say to her. Preeto answers that she just had to take out her frustration now that they’re leaving forever. She leaves the house with Chintu. Harman goes to Soumya and tells her to leave when she says that they’re doing the wrong thing. He says that Preeto has brainwashed her. Soumya talks about her mother and her attachment with her.

She explains how his own mother has cared and loved him for so many years now. He cannot just leave his mother for a mistake but can live with her and make her understand. He directly asks her if she will come with him or not. Preeto talks to Harak and says that if Harman leaves the town then they will, too. There is no use staying here without him. Harman enters and says that they should stop undermining Soumya. Soumya also asks Harman if he can easily leave his family. She cannot make him stay away from his parents and lead a life like that.

Soumya goes to Preeto and says that parents have the first right over their offspring and she cannot drive Harman away from them. Soumya and Harman enter their room and Harman is agitated over returning back to the ‘prison’. He lies down with eyes closed and Soumya thinks that she likes him even when he’s angry for the smallest things. She opens her bag and puts their pictures on the wall. Harak is confused over whether to be happy for Harman or sad over not being able to do anything about Soumya. Preeto says that now they should just celebrate.

She goes out and calls everybody to arrange for a party in the evening. Harman says that he won’t hear any more drama in the name of this party. Preeto goes to Soumya and tells her to communicate to Harman that the purpose of this party will be clear in the evening. Vimmi tells Balvinder about the party and tells him to go and help Harak in the arrangements. Harman refuses to get ready for the party as he knows his mother.

She must’ve planned something disastrous. Soumya is disheartened and Harman readily agrees after seeing her face. But he also adds that he won’t bear with any more drama and Soumya asks him to be calm even if anything wrong happens. Soumya comes down and meets Surabhi and tells her that everything is fine here. Preeto stands up and announces that they won’t run around anymore. She is ready to accept Soumya as their daughter in law, whom they once hated.

