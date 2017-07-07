Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 7th July full episode written update: Preeto brainwashes Soumya against Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 7th July full episode written update: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 7th July full episode written update:

Soumya shares that she’s extremely happy when she’s tucking Harman’s tie. She reveals that Preeto has agreed to accept her with her true identity in front of everybody and that makes her the most content. Soumya also says that she will be able to express her love for Harman after Preeto discloses Soumya’s identity. Harman is quietly listening to her when Preeto comes in. She says that she will happily accept Soumya and if Harman is hesitant then she will talk to everybody. Harman is still quiet and says nothing about it.

Harman and Soumya go downstairs and cut the cake. After they cut the cake, Preeto starts to announce what she wishes. Harman just walks out and goes to his room. Preeto tells Soumya to find out what happened.

Soumya is going to her room when Preeto says that maybe Harman is now reluctant to reveal this truth, as he only loved her pretty face.

Soumya is sure that Harman won’t have this reason behind her and she goes to him. She keeps on asking Harman what’s wrong and why did he come back like this. Harman is trying to defy to answer her questions when Soumya asks if he just loved her face and feels guilty about her identity. Harman agrees that he loved her before he knew who she really is but this is not it. Soumya says that she could very well elsewhere with her identity than live this life behind somebody else’s. She finally asks if he will accept her in front of the world or not. Harman says that he cannot tell the world that she’s a kinnar and walks out of the house.

Preeto finds this golden chance and goes to Soumya to add more misery to her pain. Preeto says that she always thought that their love was stronger than these petty things. She is young and beautiful now but after ageing, how will they live together. She apologises to her for such a spoiled life and leaves. Soumya closes the door and breaks down.

Harak and Preeto slam the door to make Soumya open the door. Harman comes and says that this is happening because of them. Preeto and Harak say that this is unfair. They finally agreed to accept her identity when Harman always used to fight for it. They never knew that he would revolt against this also.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd