Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 7th February 2017 Written Update: Surbhi hides Soumya’s truth from villagers

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 7th February 2017 Written Update: Soumya cries in the room and blames herself for all the mishappenings. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 7th February 2017 Written Update: Soumya cries in the room and blames herself for all the mishappenings.

In the very first scene, a man sees a poster of Soumya. The poster is half-torn and the man decides to visit Harak Singh’s house to know the truth behind the poster. Mallika tries to call Harman and Surbhi but none of the two picks the phone. Outsiders enter Harak Singh’s house and ask him about Soumya participating in elections. They show the half-torn poster to Harak Singh and ask him the truth. Surbhi overhears this conversation and manages the whole thing by calling it a surprise planning for Soumya and Harman. She says that she has secretly planned a honeymoon for Soumya and Harman and wanted to surprise them and that is the reason she asked Varun to bring posters. Harman joins Surbhi and tells her that her surprise has been ruined. Outsiders leave quietly.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In the next scene, Soumya cries in the room and blames herself for all the mishappenings. She says she wants to die. Listening to this Surbhi and Harman get upset. Harman says that if Soumya wishes to die, then even he would die without her. Surbhi also agrees to what Harman says and she also demands poison as she is Harman’s wife and she won’t live without him.

Also read | Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 6th February 2017 written update: Kareena tries to expose Soumya publicly

On the other side, Mallika mocks Kareena and says that her plan has failed and she warns her not to repeat this again. Harman blames Kareena for the poster incident, he calls Varun and asks him about the help they offered to Kareena. Varun agrees and tells him that he was in the hospital with Kareena to save her mother. Harman and Soumya decide to meet Kareena to know the entire truth. Harman says that he will accompany Soumya to Kareena and Mallika’s residence.

Chachi is curious to know about the truth of Soumya’s poster as she asks Surbhi about it. Surbhi replies cunningly to Chachi by saying that she must mind her own business. Soumya and Harman enter Kareena’s house. Soumya gets a flashback of whatever happened with her in the same house. Soumya gets scared but Harman holds her hand to support her ad make her enter the house. Soumya goes to Kareena but Kareena leaves after seeing her.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd