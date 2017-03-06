Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 6th March 2017 written update: Maninder comes to know Soumya is in Mumbai

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 6th March 2017 written update: Preeto calls Surbhi to ask Harman’s whereabouts. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 6th March 2017 written update: Preeto calls Surbhi to ask Harman’s whereabouts.

The head of transgenders informs other transgenders that if they see Soumya anywhere, they will have to inform Kareena. Preeto calls Surbhi to ask Harman’s whereabouts. She says that he is enjoying in swimming pool and hangs up the phone. Harman and Surbhi get wet in the rain. Harman asks Soumya to cry her heart out as this is the right opportunity. Maninder calls Harman and ask him in which hotel they are staying. He says they are staying in Sartaj Hotel. Maninder thinks to himself that he will tell this to Ahuja. Soumya ask Harman why he lied to Maninder. She says that Surbhi is not happy in her honeymoon. Surbhi enters the room and says that she is very happy.

Ahuja and his son reach Mumbai and calls Maninder. They tell him that they saw both his daughters with Harman. Maninder gets shocked and decides to tell this to Preeto. He leaves and finds Mallika. She stops Maninder by saying that he cannot go to Preeto’s house to tell the truth. He laughs at her and asks her by which right is she stopping him. Mallika tells him that she is Soumya’ mother and she will do anything to save Soumya. Maninder denies everything but at the very moment, Mallika shows him a knife and threatens him.

Harak Singh is tensed over Raavi’s father-in-law. He says that he has already threatened him but this is not enough. Chameli leaves from the haveli to tell Mallika that Kareena has left for Mumbai to trap Soumya. Mallika says that she will leave for Mumbai soon. Some transgenders sees Soumya while having coconut water with Harman. They watch Soumya’s photo and compare her.

