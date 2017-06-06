Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 6th June full episode written update: Preeto begs Soumya to bring Harman back

Soumya asks what can she do now. Preeto says that transgenders are always blessing people with best wishes. Soumya asks what can she do now. Preeto says that transgenders are always blessing people with best wishes.

Harak is talking to himself about how illogical it is to fight with his own son. He won’t fight any longer as there is no case of winning and losing with family. He calls Harman but he disconnects twice. Harman picks up the third time and Harak says that he wants to meet him once. Harman agrees to it and goes to meet him. Harak begs him to come back for Preeto and her selfless love for her son. He actually joins hands in front of him so that he comes back. Harman says that he has to take care of his own family now and decides where and how to live. He says that Harak can concentrate on his family and he will do so for his own family.

Harman comes back and sees Soumya waiting for him. She asks about where he went and he tells the truth. He says that this will all be over tomorrow finally. Harak comes back and meets Preeto. He makes excuses but Preeto straight away asks him what did Harman say. Harak says that he doesn’t want to come back as it will only create more issues.

Chintu hears everybody talking about Soumya and Harman leaving town. He says that nobody told him about this. They consider him to be a fan of Soumya especially. He says that she is very good and he will also marry a transgender in future. His mother slaps him but Preeto stays quiet. Harman wakes up late and hurriedly wakes up Soumya too, for they have to catch the train.

Preeto goes to Chintu and tells him to call Soumya. She will take him there to meet Soumya and Harman. He calls and asks Soumya and tells Preeto to take him there. Chintu meets Soumya and Harman comes to see Preeto. He asks the purpose of her visit and she says that if Soumya wants her to go, she’ll leave instantly. Preeto holds Soumya’s hand and urges to talk. Harman says that she should talk to him about whatever she wants to talk. Preeto replies that he is her son but she will only talk to the one who’s disturbed her. Preeto takes Soumya aside to talk.

She tells Soumya that she wouldn’t have hated her if she wasn’t Harman’s mother. She tries to run away from her but Soumya is always the centre. She is always the problem and even the solution. Preeto knows that Harman won’t come back without her. She loves him more than she hates her. She can bear Soumya for life to bring Harman back like Soumya’s mother protected her and stood by her. Soumya asks what can she do now. Preeto says that transgenders are always blessing people with best wishes. She requests her to bring back Harman and bless her with happiness.

