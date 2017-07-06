Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 6th July full episode written update: Soumya is happy that Preeto wants to declare her identity to everyone

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 6th July full episode written update: Harman receives the passports and plans to take Soumya away from this world forever after tonight. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 6th July full episode written update: Harman receives the passports and plans to take Soumya away from this world forever after tonight.

Harman is thanking Soumya for everything that she has done to give him a surprise when Chintu enters and asks if he will thank him the same way, too, for spending an entire night arranging things. Chintu runs away when Harman hugs him tightly. Next morning, everyone is busy arranging the decorations for the party when Maninder, Bebe and Nani enter. Harman and Soumya come downstairs and greet everybody. The pandit comes and asks Harman to come for the pooja. Harman also takes Soumya with him in the backyard.

Surabhi and Varun come for the party, and meet everybody. Surabhi asks about Soumya and goes to bring her inside. She tells Harman that she will take care of Soumya and brings her back. They go in the kitchen to prepare cake for Harman. Soumya goes to her room to keep the cake under the fan. Preeto goes behind her and gives a lehenga to wear for the party.

Harman receives the passports and plans to take Soumya away from this world forever after tonight. Preeto is trying to manipulate Soumya by saying that she wants to tell the society that Soumya is a transgender, and she’s not even ashamed of it. She adds that Harman couldn’t have gotten a bigger gift than this on this day. Preeto acts that she will fight for her against everybody while Soumya breaks down and thanks her. She wants her to lead a fulfilled life from now on, with the truth of her identity. Preeto wants Harman to declare this in the party tonight. Everybody is celebrating Harman’s birthday and Soumya is dancing, while thinking about what Preeto said. She falls in the end but Harman applauds for her.

