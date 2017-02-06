Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 6th February 2017 written update: Kareena tries to expose Soumya publicly

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 6th February 2017 written update: Kareena pastes posters of Soumya tagging her as kinnar in an attempt to expose her Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 6th February 2017 written update: Kareena pastes posters of Soumya tagging her as kinnar in an attempt to expose her

The first scene shows Kareena getting posters of Soumya from someone as she plans to paste them on the walls, so that Harak Singh’s neighbours gets to know about Soumya’s truth and throw her out. She says Soumya will come back to us then. Soumya is telling a story to Chintu. Preeto comes and asks Chintu to go. Chintu says I will not go. Soumya explains to him that Preeto is his Nani and he should obey her. Chintu goes. Preeto angrily tells Soumya that Surbhi is going to her house and asks her to do something and stop her. She says Surbhi should get close to Harman at this time, and threatens to throw Soumya out. Surbhi makes Harman hear it.

Soumya comes to Surbhi’s room. Surbhi says she is going home. Preeto comes and says if she wants, she can visit her parent’s house. Harman says she will not go to her house. A flashback is shown where Surbhi asks Harman to come with him and hear silently. They hear Preeto asking Soumya to ensure Surbhi gets close to Harman and reminds her of her condition. Flashback ends.

Harman asks Surbhi, why she stopped him from talking to Preeto. Surbhi asks Harman to behave normally infront of Preeto and Soumya, and asks him to hate her as much as he can. Harman says he will take Soumya away from here. Surbhi says she will not go with him and that’s why Preeto is taking advantage.

Kareena plans evil against Soumya and gets determined to expose her truth to bring her back into the Kinnar word. Harman comes to Soumya’s room and switches off the lights. Soumya asks why did he do that. Harman asks her to dance with him. Soumya asks how can he think of dance always. Harman says his heart wants to stay with her and dances with her. He says she can see the moon light and he will see his moon. He says he will hear her heart beat. Chameli tells Saya that Kareena hasn’t come till now and gets worried. Kareena and other Kinnars come there. Saya asks where did she go? Kareena shows Soumya’s poster with Kinnar written on it. Saya is shocked. Kareena asks if this is good and says arrow will hit the target now. Saya, Chameli and others take off the posters from the walls across the village. Saya asks them to take rounds in the city and make sure that nobody can see the poster. She says I have promised to Soumya’s dead mom’s pyre and recalls in a flashback. She says Soumya’s safety is our responsibility and asks them to check all around the village. One of the poster is fallen down mistakenly.

Harman tells that whenever she is in his embrace, it seems like all world is in his hands, and says I want to make our new world where we will be with each other. He says I can wear your sweater even in summer and walk. He talks romantically and goes. Soumya says I can understand everything and says there is no such world where we can stay together, whenever you go out of this room, I want to hold your hand and stop you, but when we are not destined to be together, what is the use of stopping you. She sobs silently.

