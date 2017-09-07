Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 6 September 2017 full episode written update: Krishan lal asks Malika to vacate their house

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 6 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman tries to take care of Saumya. Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 6 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman tries to take care of Saumya.

Harman tells Saumya that he will not tie her hand from now and won’t expect anything from her, but will hope that she will accept him one day. Saumya keeps staring at him. House owner comes to Malika’s house and tells that he sold the house to Krishan Lal, which leaves Malika and others shocked. Krishan Lal asks them to vacate the house, else he will kick them out. Chameli asks him for some time and Krishan Lal gives them 4 hours. All of them are shocked. Chintu goes to Saumya and asks for chocolate milk. He sees her burnt hand, makes her sit and brings ointment and applies on her hand. Balwinder eyes Soumya and thinks he will touch her. Harman sees Saumya and thinks Chintu is doing what he couldn’t. Chintu applies ointment to her hand.

Chameli asks Malika to call Harman or Saumya, but she refuses to let Saumya know about this. Krishan Lal comes after 4 hours with Police and asks them to go. Inspector says he can’t help them and asks them to vacate. Malika tells him that they are ready to pay higher amount of rent but Krishan Lal tells his men to kick them out. Malika says she will see who kicks them out and asks everyone to sit there.

There Harman asks Chintu to give Saumya medicine. Chintu says she is very stubborn amd Harman says he knows, but he has to make her have medicine. He calls his manager and asks him to call Saumya to office and asks her to come daily and he does the same. Harman hears her. There Balwinder informs Raavi that Harak Singh got Kinnar’s house transferred on Krishna lal’s name. Raavi asks him to get it transferred on his name and says they need to take everything from them. Balwinder thinks he can’t trust Raavi.

Next we see Varun go to Maninder’s house but Maninder asks him to leave as he worries about his reputation. Varun says he is his son-in-law and he is asking him to leave, and adds that this hurt him. Maninder says he is also talking like Surbhi. Surbhi says he will talk like her being her husband and asks Maninder not to interfere between them. Harak Singh tells Preeto that work is done. Preeto asks him to block Maninder’s number. Maninder says selfish woman is not picking the call, and thinks to go and talk. Harman shouts for someone to give him food and Saumya serves him food. Harman thinks he wants to have food from her hand. Harman sees employee coming there. Soumya thinks how she called him. Preeto thinks she has become player now. Harman looks angrily as employees tells that Soumya called him at home..

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd