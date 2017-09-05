Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto makes Soumya dip her hands in boiling water

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th September 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi reaches her dad’s house where he asks her how come she is here. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th September 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi reaches her dad’s house where he asks her how come she is here.

Harak Singh and Preeto go to meet Krishan Lal and he asks them why they have come to him as he knows that they hate him. Harak Singh and Preeto tell him that they want to throw Soumya out of their house and also want to break the unity of eunuch community and offer him money. Krishan Lal accepts their proposal.

At office Harman’s manager tells him that Soumya is really talented and he has got sufficient information. Harman asks Soumya to serve him lunch and asks her to feed him with her hands. Soumya does so and he says that food tastes very tasty with her hands.

Soumya goes home with Chachu where Chachu tells Preeto and Chachi that Harman had called her there and he brought her home. Chachi asks why didn’t she come with Harman and Soumya says last time they faced some problem. Preeto asks Soumya if she really wants to stay away from Harman’s room and Soumya says at any cost. Preeto asks her to dip her hands in boiling water.

There Surbhi reaches her dad’s house where he asks her how come she is here. She tells them that she was missing them so she came to stay with them for some time. Her dad asks what would they tell the people and she asks them to tell the truth to all.

Soumya puts her hands in boiling water but refrains from shouting in pain. Harak Singh on the other hand asks Preeto that it has been long why can’t he hear any screams. Preeto says that’s because Soumya is obsessed and those who are obsessed don’t shout out loud. Preeto takes out ointment and goes to give to Soumya and says to her that she isn’t that bad. When Preeto leaves Soumya throws the ointment and says her husband’s love is her ointment.

Harman is talking to himself and says his vanity will be crashed if he couldn’t protect Soumya and let anything happen to her. Soumya goes to her room and cries of pain looking at her hands. While she falls asleep Harman comes and asks for her hands to tie them with his. Harman sees her hands and asks how she got burnt. He panics and grabs the ointment. Soumya refuses to apply that and Harman asks how did she get burnt. Soumya tells him that she dipped them in boiling water. Harman asks her why and she says this is because she thought this would make him pity her and not tie her hands. Harman asks if she was mad and Soumya says she can even cut her hands if required.

