Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 5th May 2017 Written Update: Harman and Soumya build their own house

Soumya and Harman are working on a construction site, when Raavi’s fatherin-law arrives. He is the owner of construction site. One worker asks Raavi’s father-in-law about hiring two new labourers. He says yes and asks the worker about their whereabouts. Soumya asks Harman to return to his home. Harman says that God has given us new home. He sees a house made of sticks and asks Soumya to come along with him. They both start mending it together. Chintu asks his father about Soumya and Harman and tells him to take him to see his maama and maami. Raavi enters and asks Chintu to shut his mouth and says that Soumya is nothing to them. Chintu cries and leaves. On the other hand, Soumya and Harman are cleaning and mending the house. They prepare the house to live in. Harman asks Soumya for Greh Pravesh. They both prepares to enter the house, when some people stop them. Harman picks up a rock and warns them to not disturb them. They ask Harman to leave the house but Harman refuses. Harman tells Soumya that he is going to get some vegetables and eatables from the market. He also says that this time he is going to sell his watch for buying eatables. He brings vegetables from the market and asks Soumya to cook food for him. Soumya says that they don’t have stove to cook food. Harman says that they will cook food and eat Rajasthani baati.

Harman tries to light fire in the mud stove. But, he is unable to do so. Soumya asks Harman to let her try and she succeeds in the first attempt. Soumy and Harman cook food together. Harman brings rock utensils to make chutney.

Harman and Soumya eat together. Harman gives his first bite of food to Soumya. Harman compliments Soumya on making such delicious food. Naani, Surbhi and Mallika arrives at Harman and Soumya’s home. Naani says that why didn’t they call them for Greh Pravesh.

