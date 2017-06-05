Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th June full episode written update: Have Harman and Soumya left Gurdaspur forever?

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th June full episode written update: Harman is surprised how Soumya can take all this lightly even when she’s suffered so much. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th June full episode written update: Harman is surprised how Soumya can take all this lightly even when she’s suffered so much.

Harman is constantly fighting for Soumya from Preeto and Harak for putting her through so much misery. Veeren tries to talk to him but Harman stops him in the middle. Harak says that all of them are suffering out of separation from him. He cannot let him take such disastrous measures for a transgender woman. He warns him that he’ll burn Gurdaspur down if something happens to Harman. Harman finally says if they can’t leave him alone then he will leave Gurdaspur with Soumya. They can tell everybody else that he’s dead now. Harak and Preeto fight for making him stay and not leave them but he ignores their rebuttals and leaves the house. Preeto is stunned and forces Harak to do something to bring Harman back. Harak says that he will do something to bring him back and not let them loose in this situation. Preeto says that it’s not about winning now. She won’t let anybody live in peace if she doesn’t get him back.

Harman sees their home in shattered and breaks down. Soumya holds him and says that all their problems will be fine now that he’s out of the jail. Harman says that they will have to get out of Gurdaspur now and Soumya says that she will accompany him wherever he goes. Surabhi calls him and asks to come for dinner. Mallika is talking to her friend about Soumya. She says that Soumya will have to learn to adorn his identities as and when required. She can either fight her battles as a woman or a transgender, whatever the situation asks for.

Soumya and Harman are having dinner with Soumya’s family but Harman walks out after getting numerous taunts from them. Harak is feeling extremely disheartened because of what happened today and he’s sitting outside. Soumya tries talking to Harman but he’s anguished to feel that both their families are so against them. He is surprised how Soumya can take all this lightly even when she’s suffered so much. He puts her to sleep and thinks how much she has suffered and he should no longer add to her miseries.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd