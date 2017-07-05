Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5th July full episode written update: Preeto wants to separate Harman and Soumya by revealing her identity

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 4th July full episode written update: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 4th July full episode written update:

Raavi is searching for something when Ballu asks what it is. She does not give any answer and takes a small bottle of powder outside. She goes downstairs and sees that Chintu is drinking milk, and if he doesn’t drink all of it then Soumya will drink it instead of throwing it away. Ballu also comes down and instructs him to take Chintu outside. She puts the powder in the milk while Preeto is watching her do that. Preeto calls Soumya from the kitchen when Raavi goes in and keeps the glass of milk on the kitchen slab. Soumya goes inside and drinks the milk as Raavi had planned. Soumya starts feeling dizzy and comes out in a troubled state when Chintu calls everybody. Harman starts rubbing her feet and hands and Shanno brings water for her. Soumya just turns unconscious and Preeto tells Harak to take her to the hospital. Harman refuses to let her out of the house and that they will bring the medicines after calling the doctor. He is quite persistent about not letting Soumya out of the house. Preeto asks how will she get well if the doctor won’t diagnose her.

Preeto and Harak meet outside and Preeto tells him that its the right time to tell the world that Soumya is a transgender, and this will separate them both. They will execute this on the day of the party. Soumya wakes up and Harman brings her nani’s herbal medicine for her to drink. He gets a call from the doctor to bring the medicines. He was heading out to bring them when Preeto says that she will tell Harak to bring them. She tells Harak to bring the medicines instead of Veeren so that Harman sees that his father cares for him. Raavi and Shanno apologise for teaming up against Preeto as they misunderstood her. Preeto says that she knew that they pushed Soumya off the terrace but she never spoke about it. They should have known that Preeto wants the same things as they do. She hints them to plan a fabulous party for Harman tomorrow.

Harman tells Soumya that he will check with the passport officer so that they can leave tomorrow, if possible. She tells him that if the whole family wants to celebrate with him then they should not go anywhere. He says that they could leave a day after. Chintu brings decorations for the surprise in Harman’s room. Soumya and Chintu put up everything in the room while Harman is sleeping. The whole family gets together and wishes him when the clock strikes twelve. He thanks everybody for the lovely surprise.

