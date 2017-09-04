Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki 4th September 2017 full episode written update: Soumya requests Preeto to reveal about Surbhi and Harman’s divorce

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki 4th September 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi asks Varun to take her to her dad’s house because she wants to meet him. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki 4th September 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi asks Varun to take her to her dad’s house because she wants to meet him.

Meghna says to Soumya that she felt really happy seeing Harman and her together and the bond between them. Soumya says love is there between every couple and Meghna says it’s not like the her husband who comes and asks Soumya why she is still upset when she has love of her husband and Soumya says love isn’t enough, family too plays an important role. She says that when you have your love with you, you can easily face the family and says she believes in “Vighnaharta” Ganpati that he’ll show her the way.

After everyone leaves Harman calls Soumya but she says to him that she won’t listen to him anymore and questions to Ganpati that why he hasn’t written her fate in complete.

Riya’s husband does a drama when she comes to the room and says that he is leaving for office. She asks why so early and he says because he doesn’t have money to hire rickshaw but he’ll manage by the month end. She gives him money and he refuses first but then accepts it.

Soumya goes to Preeto and Harak and requests them to reveal to the world about Harman and Surbhi’s divorce. Preeto and Harak humiliate her and ask her to leave while Surbhi is overhearing them. Soumya leaves the room and collides with Chachi and Chachi humiliates her too as she happens to break her phone. Soumya says to her that she can say anything about her but not her community as they might be incomplete but they have humanity in full while Preeto is overhearing this.

At office Harman feels like talking to Soumya but thinks that she won’t talk to him so he asks his employee to call her and tell her that she needs to explain the scheme she talked about in the meeting to them, he says to him to ask her to get her lunch along. He does the same. Soumya asks if it is really necessary and he says she needs to come daily till they start the production.

Surbhi and Varun are in car while Surbhi asks him to take her to her dad’s house because she wants to meet him.

Soumya reaches office and Harman says to his employee that his ma’am has arrived and now he can ask whatever he needs to know. Harman thinks to himself that he has to give up in front of her stubbornness at home but at least here he can watch her peacefully.

Harak gets tensed seeing Preeto depressed and stressed and says he’ll do anything to make it all good. Preeto says they need to separate Harman and Soumya and they need to break the unity of eunuch community. Harak asks what he is supposed to do and Preeto asks him to meet Krishan Lal but Harak Singh says he hates that man and he won’t meet him. Preeto reminds him of his promise to be with her in everything and Harak gives in.

