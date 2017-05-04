Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 4th May 2017 Written Update: Harman disowns his parents

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: In the next scene, Soumya and Harman are seen at the construction site. Soumya says that she wants to work along with him. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: In the next scene, Soumya and Harman are seen at the construction site. Soumya says that she wants to work along with him.

Harman is sitting on a footpath along with Soumya. Some men are drinking alcohol there. Harman feels uncomfortable about Soumya sitting along with him. Some women at the street take Soumya along with them. Men at footpath offer alcohol to Harman. He takes it. He starts telling his story to the people around him. He says that he wants to keep Soumya happy and away from all the tensions. Harman sees Preeto and Harak Singh at the footpath. He gets surprised. Soumya also comes there. Harman asks Preeto that why did they come here? Preeto says that she will mend her ways and ask him to come along with them. Harman taunts Harak Singh and Preeto by asking them what will they mend? Harak Singh says that he has the option to choose between mother’s love and wife’s love. Harman says that he has seen their love as they disowned him in a minute. Harman further says that today he is disowning them as his parents. He says that now they will feel the pain of separation from son. Harak Singh says that he is committing a mistake. Preeto stops him. Harman ask Preeto to not to put his evil eye on them again. Preeto gets hurt and shattered on hearing this. Harman asks Soumya to sleep without giving any advice to him.

In the next scene, Soumya and Harman are seen at the construction site. Soumya says that she wants to work along with him. Harman says no at first but agrees at last. Soumya handovers her earrings to him and starts working. Preeto starts banging utensils and announces that she wants to donate the whole property. Shanno Chachi gets angry and asks Preeto that how can she donate property like this as they even have a family and need their part out of the property.

Preeto gets frustrated and takes out her anger on Shanno Chachi. Both of them gets into a verbal spat. Harak Singh asks Viren to take Shanno inside.

