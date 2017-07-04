Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 4th July full episode written update: Preeto is planning something with Raavi, to delay Harman to stay at home

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 4th July full episode written update: Soumya asks Harman the truth behind their leaving and he says that he’s doing all this for her well-being. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 4th July full episode written update: Soumya asks Harman the truth behind their leaving and he says that he’s doing all this for her well-being.

The transgenders spot Harman in the market and rush to talk to him when he frantically sits in the car and leaves. Preeto has seen the transgenders following Harman and she sends Varun back home, so that she can fulfill an errand. Harman tells Soumya to pack 20 set of clothes for both of them and they’ll leave as soon as they receive the passport. She asks if they’re only going for a few days, why do they need so many clothes. She urges him to tell the whole truth and he just says that he’s doing all this for her well-being.

Preeto meets the transgenders and asks why they were following her son. The transgender tells her that she’s too fortunate as her son is such a good human being. They tell everything to Preeto about how Harman has helped them all this while. Surabhi gets a call for the task to be completed. She checks the papers and sees that one of them is missing and gets anxious.

Preeto is distracted at the dinner table when Soumya asks what’s wrong. She calls Soumya to give her a head massage in her room. Shanno and Raavi are worried that Preeto has accepted Soumya very well and they are in grave danger. Preeto talks about how Harman is so loving with her and she wants to know if Soumya has the same feelings for her son. She asks if she’s only planning to depend on her to save herself from the cliched duties of a transgender. Soumya replies by explaining how transgenders can survive even among their community and how Harman still has accepted her for who she is, which she is grateful for. Preeto says that she accepted her defeat in front of their special bond and so she’s convinced.

Harak comes in and says that he’s feeling suffocated about how Harman is acting and Varun has also shifted elsewhere. She wants him to plan a party for Harman’s birthday. Preeto wants everybody to organise a party for Harman’s birthday. Varun asks if Surabhi has completed her task, and she says that she’s lost one of her pages. He is fooling around when she says that she’ll do everything possible to complete the task. Varun decides that he won’t ever let her fulfill her tasks.

Veeren invites Maninder for Harman’s birthday with family. He is infuriated to have been called and how he will have to fake a relationship in front of the society. Preeto calls Raavi and Raavi says that she’s finally in need of her daughter. She asks Raavi to help her with something.

