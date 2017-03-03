Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 3rd March 2017 Written Update: Harman and Soumya spend romantic moments in Mumbai

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 3rd March 2017 Written Update: Harman and Soumya spend some quality time together in Mumbai. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 3rd March 2017 Written Update: Harman and Soumya spend some quality time together in Mumbai.

The episode starts when Harman takes Soumya and Surbhi to a restaurant to spend some quality time with Soumya. Kareena reaches the same restaurant. Surbhi and Harman ask Soumya to try Chinese food. Soumya finds it difficult to eat with a folk and Harman teaches her to eat noodles. The waiter brings finger bowl for Soumya. She squeezes the lemon in it and is about to drink it, but Harman stops her.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Other diners make fun of Soumya and call her illiterate. Harman and Surbhi also drink from the finger bowl and ask them to mind their own business. Harak Singh comes and assures Preeto and Raavi that he has talked to her in-laws. Chintu cries and asks his mother to call Soumya. Preeto shouts and asks Raavi to look after her child on her own as Soumya won’t come back any time soon. Kareena comes to Juhu beach and starts looking for Soumya. Harman brings Soumya and Surbhi to the same beach. Surbhi gets happy to see Harman and Soumya happily conversing. Surbhi asks Soumya to come inside the water. Harman takes her inside. Soumya gets excited to see an ocean for the first time in her life. Harman writes his and Soumya’s name on the sand. Soumya wipes her name and writes Surbhi. A wave washes off her name. Harman tells Soumya that destiny doesn’t want their names to be written together. He takes a selfie with Soumya. She makes him click a selfie with Surbhi, too. Surbhi gets tensed to see Preeto’s call and goes inside the hotel.

Also read | Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 2nd March 2017 Written Update: Mallika reaches Mumbai to catch Soumya

Harman takes Soumya to a garden and happily converses with her. Surbhi tells Preeto that she is happy with Harman in Mumbai. It starts raining. Soumya asks Harman to come inside. He stops her and asks her to stay in the rain. Kareena meets Mumbai’s transgender head and gives her a picture of Soumya. She assures her that she will help her find Soumya.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd