Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 3rd July full episode written update: Preeto is about to know why Harman wants to leave the country

Preeto asks Soumya about Harman and she tells her that he went out without telling her. Preeto feels that he must’ve gone to work out something to go abroad. She tells Shanno about how she should get her son married early so that he never leaves her or the country. She is taunting Soumya so that she can convince Harman to stay with his family. By that time, Soumya receives a call from Bebe that Maninder was thinking about her and wants to meet. Soumya is overwhelmed to hear that and asks Preeto if she can go. Preeto says that she will never stop her from doing that and allows her.

Varun sees that Surabhi is doing some paperwork to get a job. He sends her to make tea for him and tears one of her important papers so that she never gets the job. Preeto and Harak ask Varun about whatever Harman is planning for himself. Varun has no idea how to do that when Preeto says that this change in Harman started at the day when Varun got married. Harak tells Varun to check with the people Harman met that day.

Harman is at the passport office and gives all the documents to the person. He wants the passports to be made soon and goes back home to bring Soumya. Preeto tells Harman that Soumya has gone to her parent’s house. He is infuriated to hear this and leaves to bring her back. Soumya meets and hugs Bebe when Maninder also embraces her as his daughter. She is truly happy to feel this and Bebe brings kheer for her. She is about to eat it when Harman takes it away from her. He angrily asks why did she have to come here. She tells him that it’s her parents he’s talking about and she has all the right to come here. He just raises his hand to scare her and brings her back home.

Raavi asks for money from Preeto but Preeto just says that Soumya is not at home and only she can give her that. Maninder calls and tells Preeto that Harman took Soumya back home. Harman enters home and takes Soumya upstairs. Preeto tells Raavi to take the money from Soumya. Preeto and Varun are following Soumya and Harman when they’re coming to and from the passport office. Preeto thinks that she won’t let him go even after all his efforts.

