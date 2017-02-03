Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 3rd February 2017 written update: Harman won’t befriend Surbhi

Preeto and Harek Singh quarrel over his illicit relationship with secretary. Preeto and Harek Singh quarrel over his illicit relationship with secretary.

The first scene opens when Chintu is trying to seek his answer from Soumya about transgenders. At the very moment, Harman enters and answers Chintu’s question. He answers by saying that transgenders are really sweet and they love everyone. Chintu ask Harman whether he know any transgender, at this Harman replies that he is in love with one of them. In the next scene, Daadi calls Surbhi and they both get into a verbal spat. Surbhi says that she knows that her father hates Soumya and that is the reason she won’t talk to him. Harman and Harak Singh enter the house in a drunk condition. Harman calls Preeto to tell her Harak Singh’s truth. Harman tells Preeto that Harak Singh is having an affair with his secretary. Everyone gets a shock. Preeto angrily ask Harak Singh the truth of his illicit relationship.

Harak Singh accepts it. Preeto grabs his collar angrily. Harman says I lied to you and even Harak Singh lied. He says even I felt bad when you lied to me as pulao was made by Soumya and not Surbhi. Preeto says so you wanted to hurt me and want to take revenge from me. Harman says he wants her to stop conspiring against Soumya. He says that Soumya is in his heart and her place can’t be taken by anyone. He asks Harak Singh to sleep and says he will not get a hangover now. Surbhi comes to her room and sees Harman sleeping. Harman is sleeping and in sleep asks Soumya for a hug. Surbhi thinks he is a real hero to stand with his love and says she came to the perfect love story. She asks him to befriend with her so that he can stay with Soumya for life.

In the morning, Harman wakes up and sees Surbhi, and says his day will be bad now. He sees the time and asks why nobody woke him up. Surbhi says she will wake him up tomorrow and asks him to befriend her. Harman refuses. Harman comes and asks Harak Singh if he is drunk even now or has a hangover. Surbhi brings Harman’s shirt and asks him to change it. Harman removes his jacket and says he doesn’t want to wear the shirt. He asks her to mind her own business.

Soumya is taking tea for Harman, Surbhi takes the tray from her hand. Chintu comes and asks Soumya to give him something to eat as he is very hungry. Soumya says she will bring milk. Chintu asks her to make parathas also. Soumya says okay. Surbhi gives tea to Preeto. Preeto takes it. Harman asks why Soumya didn’t bring this tea? Surbhi asks if this is not tea and asks him to throw it. Preeto asks Surbhi to talk with respect and says he is your husband. Soumya and Chintu come with his breakfast. Harman asks why was she busy? Soumya says Surbhi brought tea for you and says she was busy with Chintu. Harman throws tea angrily. Preeto looks on shocked. Surbhi says this is what I wanted, and thinks Preeto should come following us now.