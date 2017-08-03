Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 3rd August full episode written update: Soumya is kidnapped by a racqueteer in Hong Kong

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 3rd August full episode written update: Soumya attempts to run away from the ones who kidnapped her Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 3rd August full episode written update: Soumya attempts to run away from the ones who kidnapped her

Harman reaches Mr Avinash’s house and asks to meet her. He gets to know that she’s in the market. Avinash asks about her relationship with her. He explains that he’s her husband and Tina praises him for marrying a kinnar. Avinash adds that she’s a good human being and it’s good that he came back to get her. He asks Harman to wait inside until Soumya comes back. Harman keeps asking about Soumya rather forcefully, and what market she’s gone to. Tina tells him that she’s run away from him only, so she must’ve fled again. Harman gets to know what market she’s gone to and rushes to look for her.

Mallika wants to talk to Prakash so that she can send Soumya to some other country. Nani finds that Surabhi’s house is locked, so she wants to check out Preeto’s house before calling Varun. Shanno and Raavi are stalling Nani at their entrance while she inquires about Surabhi. Preeto says that she shouldn’t create a scene, or else she’ll forget all her manners. Nani leaves after hearing this. Chintu finds out that Surabhi is in their house itself. Harman is looking around for Soumya while she gets kidnapped by some goons in the market. Rani and Chameli find Nani crying on a roadside. Chameli tells Rani to let her be. If she asks about Tarana, then what will they even say.

Soumya attempts to run away from the ones who kidnapped her. She keeps running from them to find a police officer. She isn’t able to communicate her problem so the agent comes and takes her away. Harman asks Avinash if Soumya came back yet, they say no. Avinash says nothing as they were also equally worried about her. Harman just starts beating him up and keeps asking about her. Tina calls the security and police to take him away. Harman tells his situation to which Avinash also adds that he’s equally peturbed with his maid’s dismissal. Avinash asks them to leave Harman and that he’ll call them if he gets to know about Tarana.

Preeto calls Mallika to find out more about Soumya but she says that she won’t tell her anything about her. Nani begs Mallika to bring back Soumya from wherever she is. Nani says that if only she cared enough, she wouldn’t have sent her anywhere.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd