Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 31st March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi leaves Soumya and Harman

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 31st March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi hopes to rectify her mistake by leaving the house. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 31st March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi hopes to rectify her mistake by leaving the house.

Soumya and Harman discuss Surbhi. Harman asks Soumya how Surbhi could do this to her, to which Soumya replies that Surbhi is a very nice girl. Maninder is talking to Nani tells her that he doesn’t know why Surbhi leads such a life. Surbhi enters at that instant and tells them both that she is very happy with Harman and is leading a wonderful life. Raavi comes to her mother and says that she will not abort her child at any cost. Harman, Surbhi and Soumya enter their house and Preeto bombards them with questions about how Soumya is alive. Harman explains that when he is there to save Soumya, no one can kill her. Surbhi asks for a favour from Harman and says that she needs to mend everything she broke so far.

Surbhi enters Soumya’s room and hugs her. She says sorry to her and says that her heart is very big. She says that Soumya has fulfilled every relation whereas she, Surbhi cannot fulfill even one. Surbhi thinks to herself that by doing whatever she is doing, she can rectify her mistake.

Also read | Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 30th March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi says sorry to Soumya

Everyone is trying to find Surbhi. Preeto asks Soumya and forces her, to tell the truth about where Surbhi is. Soumya tries to ask Harman about Surbhi but even Harman tells that he doesn’t know her whereabouts. Maninder calls Harman to ask about Surbhi’s whereabouts but Harman yells at him and hangs up the phone. Soumya is trying to call Surbhi but her phone is switched off. Soumya gets a call from Surbhi and she directs Soumya to go to her room and read a letter kept in her cupboard. The letter says that Soumya will have to do what Surbhi says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd