Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31st July full episode written update: Harman searches for Soumya in Hong Kong

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31st July full episode written update: Harman is looking for Soumya when he arrives at the market where she has just reached. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31st July full episode written update: Harman is looking for Soumya when he arrives at the market where she has just reached.

Harman reaches Hong Kong and meets Tiku, as planned by Prakash. He takes the number to reach out to Soumya. Preeto calls Mallika and tells her that Harman has found out about Soumya. Mallika calls Soumya on her cellphone but its not reachable. She asks Chameli how Harman got to know about Tarana. Rani begs her not to say anything and Chameli lies to Guru Ma. Mallika slaps Chameli for lying to her and punishes her to get out. Kareena says that Rani should also be punished for signalling Chameli not to tell her. Rani says that if she’d be punished for helping Tarana then she’s ready for it. She leaves the house with Chameli.

Harman has reached the place where Tiku dropped Soumya. He takes the picture of the man who took Soumya ahead. He is waiting for him to come so that he can ask about Soumya. Veeren and Shanno are anxious about stopping Harman but Preeto tells them to forget about it. Surabhi is shouting from the room to let her out. Preeto orders everybody not to listen to her. Nobody will let her out and let her suffer.

Surabhi keeps shouting for help and finds a window to get out of the room. She opens the main door and is about to get out but Ballu brings her in. Varun tells her that Soumya is out of the country and she cannot find her. Surabhi wants to leave so that she can find her anyhow as she’s so attached to her sister. Preeto orders Ballu to tie her up and lock inside a room.

Harman is looking for Soumya everywhere when he arrives at the market where Soumya has just reached. They’re strolling around but don’t really cross each other’s paths. Harman takes a gift for Soumya to give whenever he meets her in the foreign land.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd