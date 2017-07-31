Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31st July full episode written update: Harman leaves to bring Soumya back from Hong Kong

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31st July full episode written update: Harman gets to know that Soumya has left to live in Hong Kong. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31st July full episode written update: Harman gets to know that Soumya has left to live in Hong Kong.

Soumya is missing her mother and thinking that it was very much easier while being by her side. She has a firm belief that Harman might still be looking for her. He cannot just stop missing her and hoping to get her back. Harman leaves to find out about Soumya and steals the number from Mallika’s phone. Rani comes but he shuts her mouth and begs to comply with him.

He keeps calling Soumya but she’s sleeping so fails to pick up. Then she wakes up and her phone gets wet, when she walks into Mr. Wardhan, by mistake. This makes her unable to use the phone. Harman keeps calling her but fails to reach her. He finds out about the person who helped Soumya get out in the first place. Harman gets to know that Soumya has left to live in Hong Kong. He comes back home and returns everybody’s mobile phones while announcing that he has found about Soumya. Varun takes Surabhi inside so that she doesn’t go with Harman, and ties her up in the store room. Preeto and Harak are disturbed about Harman finding out but can’t do anything.

Harman goes up to his room and prepares to leave for Hong Kong. He comes down and Varun asks about Soumya, with an attempt to ask why and where he’s going. Harman says that God will help him find her exact location. He also adds that they should get ready to accept Soumya in front of the society. Preeto asks what if she doesn’t come back, to which he says in that case they shouldn’t wait for him either.

