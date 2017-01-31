Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 31st January 2017 Written Update: Soumya asks Surbhi to get closer to Harman

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Preeto asks Surbhi if she was happy in the house. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Preeto asks Surbhi if she was happy in the house.

Preeto explains to Harak Singh that taking his life is no solution to the problems. Preeto promises to herself that she will tell Harman the difference between marrying a transgender and a lady. Harman’s sister enters the scene and explains to Preeto that there is no physical relation with Harman and Surbhi. While having dinner, Harman holds Soumya’s hand at the dinner table. Preeto asks Surbhi if she was happy or not in the house. Surbhi replies that she is very happy in this house. Preeto tells Harak Singh to look after his work and reminds him that he has to open a factory in the name of their upcoming new born kid of the family.

Chintu says that he is feeling sleepy, hence leaving the dinner table. Soumya accompanies him to his room and makes him sleep by reciting a poem. Harman enters the room and suggests Soumya that they must adopt a kid, who will call Soumya mother. Chintu wakes up and complains to Soumya that she should not talk to Harman. Preeto gets fed up and enters Soumya’s room. She takes Soumya to Harman and Surbhi’s room and shows her that both are sleeping on different couches.

Soumya calls Surbhi in her room and asks her about her relationship with Harman. She says that she knows everything about them. Soumya asks Surbhi to promise her that she will get pregnant with Harman’s child. Soumya folds her hands and makes her understand that Surbhi can only solve the problems which are going on in the house. Preeto hides behind the bed and overhears their conversation. After Surbhi leaves, Preeto warns Soumya.

