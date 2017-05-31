Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31 May full episode written update: Harak Singh tells Preeto the truth

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31 May full episode written update: Harman doesn’t get the bail. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31 May full episode written update: Harman doesn’t get the bail.

Bebe says that she’s seen some disturbances between Varun and his family. Harminder agrees with her, to which Bebe says that if they arrange a relationship between Surabhi and Varun, then he’ll keep her away from the family. After Harman is sentenced for his crime, Harak Singh will obviously have no relations with us. We can get Surabhi married with Varun and it will be profitable for them. Surabhi and Nani walk in with Soumya. Harminder asks if Harak Singh threw her out now that she’s standing here. Surabhi says that her sister can live with them, as it’s her house too, or she can call the neighbours to watch him throw his daughter out.

Varun calls for Preeto to accompany him to the court. She says that she’ll stay at home and pray for her son so that he gets out positively. He calls Harak Singh and they leave to the court with Varun. Chintu thinks that God helps good people and his Mama is a good person, so he should get help. He prays for Harman so that he gets out soon. Surabhi asks Soumya to get ready for the court, but she refuses to come and sends her instead. Nani worriedly asks her if something’s wrong and Soumya explains her situation. Nani tells her that he only loves her a lot, so he always tries to protect her.

Surabhi and Harak Singh go inside the court while Soumya and Preeto pray for Harman’s bail. Mallika di is equally anxious as she knows that getting bail in such cases is very difficult. Harak Singh comes home and Preeto rushes towards him to ask what happened. He tells her that the bail has been rejected. Surabhi gives the news to Soumya and tells her that his lawyer turned against Harman. Soumya thinks that they would need a new lawyer. Preeto deliberates and runs to get her son out when Harak Singh stops her, and explains that the court follows a procedure. Harak takes her in and says that he didn’t allow Harman to get out. Preeto asks if he knows the punishment that their son will have to suffer. He explains how he has hired the goons to attack Harman, and the bullets were fake. This was all a part of the game that he’s playing but Harman will come back to her soon.

Soumya tells Harman that she’ll arrange for a new lawyer soon when the police officer tells her that she cannot get a more powerful lawyer. But she refutes by saying that she’ll get a lawyer from another state or any place, but she’ll do anything to get her husband out. Harman says that he didn’t know she was this brave but he’s just very glad.

