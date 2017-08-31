Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 31 August 2017 full episode written update: Saumya saves Harman from humiliation

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31 August full episode written update: Saumya saves Harman meeting. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 31 August full episode written update: Saumya saves Harman meeting.

Saumya tells the clients that children are happy with the old toys and they don’t understand technology and explains her idea to them. They all get impressed and like her idea and work plan and congratulate Harman for such an intelligent wife. Chachu appreciates Saumya and then calls chachii and tells her that a eunuch has ruined their plan.

Harak Singh got to know about the success of the meeting and he tells Preeto and she gets happy. She says she’ll make pulao to celebrate while Chachii tries to explain to her that Saumya did that but Preeto and Harak ask her to not take her name at this happy moment. Harman comes and says Saumya will make the pulao and tells them that it’s because of her that they got the contract as he had spoiled it there. Chachii laughs at this and asks Preeto who will make the pulao now. Preeto asks her to go to her room and laugh there and says it’ll be as Harman wants as always and says Saumya will make the pulao.

Chachi scolds Chachu for his fate as all her plans get failed asks why did he inform Harak about the meeting. Chachu says if he had not told him he would have thrown them both out.

In the kitchen Preeto asks Saumya why she interfered in their business matter and Saumya says she couldn’t see Harman failing and ultimately it is for the good of the family. She says she has always had love for Harman and this family and she’ll continue that and wants good for Harman and the family. Preeto says she doesn’t care what she wants but all she, i.e. Preeto wants is for Saumya to be out of the house. Saumya says Malika would have taken her along at the party only but Harman didn’t let her.

There eunuchs at Malika’s house are discussing that she isn’t paying attention to the new kid and is only worried about Saumya and if should elect some other leader. Meanwhile, Malika comes there with a bag of toys for the new kids and says that from now on all the kids will play with these toys like other kids and not with “dhol” and “ghungroo”.

At dinner, Harman asks Harak Singh what would he give to Saumya as she has saved them today. Chachii asks if she is planning to get into business now and Harman says they’ll see that but what she did today is in favour of the whole family. Harak Singh tells him that even he has enough calibre. Meanwhile, the bell rings and Saumya opens the door to see Surbhi crying there with all those marks on her. Saumya asks her what has happened and she tells that Varun has beaten her up. Harman calls Varun and asks him to come over.

