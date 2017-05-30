Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 30th May full episode written update: Harak Singh instructs his lawyer to not allow his son leave the jail

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 30th May full episode written update: Harman convinces Gulabo to avoid coming to the court no matter what, for she won’t be able to handle the pressure. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 30th May full episode written update: Harman convinces Gulabo to avoid coming to the court no matter what, for she won’t be able to handle the pressure.

Preeto talks to the lawyer at home, but he tells her that the case is very critical. The most he can do is, reduce the sentence and nothing more. He claims that he can surely get him out temporarily and on leaves. Chintu comes back and tells them that he went to meet Soumya Mami, leaving everyone stunned.

Preeto leaves home taking some food for Harman. Chintu sees Choti Nani is happy watching Preeto leave. He demands her to make dishes for him in the kitchen, ruining her idea of freedom, or else he’ll complain to Badi Nani. She agrees to make everything for him readily.

Mallika goes to Soumya and tells her that they’ll surely find a solution. Soumya panics and starts cooking something for Harman as he’d be hungry too. Mallika stops her and gives her lunch box, saying that she should take this to Harman, and tells her to wipe away the tears. Harman is begging the police officer for help but is ignored. Soumya enters the police station then and runs towards him. He stops her from crying and tells her not to worry. She makes him eat the lunch and he tells her not to stay alone at home, and not even feel scared. She thinks hard about how to explain it to him that their house no longer exists. Preeto enters and watches Harman eating from Soumya’s lunch. She gives the lunch to the police officer and leaves.

Harman convinces Gulabo to avoid coming to the court no matter what, for she won’t be able to handle the pressure. Chintu goes to Badi Nani and talks about how he misses Harman and Soumya. He begs her to bring them back home after Harman comes out of jail. Varun tells Preeto that Harman will be out tomorrow and she should not worry any more now.

Mallika says that Preeto has assigned a good lawyer for Harman’s case. Shivangi worries but Surabhi says that they can’t afford to help Harman. His parents can afford that lawyer and they should be trusted for getting him out. Harak Singh talks to the lawyer separately and tells him that he’s ready to pay him as much as he wants. The lawyer says that he’ll get his son out immediately. Harak Singh explains the plan to the lawyer, and warns that his son should not get out anyhow.

