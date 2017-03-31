Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 30th March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi says sorry to Soumya

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 30th March 2017 Written Update: Maninder yells at Harman and asks why did he bring her back? Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 30th March 2017 Written Update: Maninder yells at Harman and asks why did he bring her back?

Harman brings Soumya home. He tries to wake her up. Maninder yells at Harman and asks why did he bring her back? You should have let her die. She has brought nothing but a bad name to the family from her childhood. Harman holds Maninder’s collar and warns him not to utter a word against Soumya as he can take anyone’s life for her. Daadi calls Preeto and tells her the whole incident. Preeto gets worried about Harman. She says that if Soumya jumped into river then why she didn’t die. Harman is worried about Soumya and scolds her, but Soumya is unconscious. Harman says that he will scold her when she is awake. Surbhi overhears everything and regrets what she did. She curses herself for pushing Soumya into river just like she did in childhood. Naani enters and asks Surbhi why she is crying. Surbhi replies that she is very bad and she forced Soumya to attempt suicide.

Raavi’s husband calls her but Preeto picks up the phone. She cuts the phone. Preeto asks Varun to take an appointment from doctor as they will abort Raavi’s child. Raavi gets frustrated and leaves the room. Soumya wakes up and sees Harman sleeping near her. Harman also wakes up and asks Soumya why did she try to kill herself? Soumya stays silent and Surbhi enters the room. Harman asks Surbhi to question Soumya why did she attempt to kill herself.

Harman leaves the room. Surbhi asks Soumya what did she want to prove by doing this. Soumya replies that she wants to see her younger sister happy. Surbhi says to Soumya that she should know how stupid her younger sister is. She says that you should have slapped her or scolded her but why did she try to kill herself. Surbhi says that now she will also behave like Soumya. She calls Harman, Maninder, Naani and Daadi in her room and tries to tell the truth that why Soumya tried to kill herself.

Everyone enters the room and ask what happened. Surbhi says that she has to say something to Soumya in front of everyone. Surbhi says sorry to Soumya and tells Harman that she started envying Soumya. She explains all that she said to her. Harman gets angry and starts staring at Surbhi.

