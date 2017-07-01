Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 30th June full episode written update: Harman decides to take Soumya out of country

Soumya urges Harman to have food but he refuses. Soumya urges Harman to have food but he refuses.

Harman fights with his conscience to believe that he’s not a politician or social worker who’ll fight for someone’s rights but just a lover who will do anything to protect his wife. Ballu is blackmailed by the goons who came as thieves, and plans to give them Rs 20,000 more for completing the task they’d left. Raavi comes and hugs and praises him for being so smart.

Preeto asks Varun about his married life when he shares that Surabhi wants to take up a job and he cannot oppose her. Preeto advises him to remind her about her real status and then dominate her. She also asks him to keep an eye on Harman as he’s distracted these days.

Soumya urges Harman to have food but he refuses. She proceeds to throw away his food when he takes the plate and starts eating. Varun comes and takes Harman’s phone to show it to Preeto, but they find nothing. She tells Varun to check constantly. He spots Harman meeting somebody from the orphanage. Kaushalya calls Soumya from the orphanage and informs about her son. Harman goes to the agency to get passports urgently. Varun instantly reports to Preeto about the same.

Soumya meets Harman and tells him that Aditya is living in some foreign state, as he had expected. He says that they’ll arrange for passports and go ahead to meet them. Harman is feeling apologetic for using Soumya’s weakness for his plan, but he feels that things will be alright once they step out of the country.

Preeto keeps calling Maninder but he ingores; Bebo insists him to answer the call. Preeto rebukes him for delaying to answer her call and tells him to work as she directs. Harak tells Preeto that he’s getting anxious, and what if Harman leaves the country, then he won’t be able to live.

