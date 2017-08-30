Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 30th August 2017 full episode written update: Harman gets humiliated at the factory meeting

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 30th August 2017 full episode written update: Clients tell Harman that he doesn’t look confident. Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 30th August 2017 full episode written update: Clients tell Harman that he doesn’t look confident.

Saumya gets angry at Harman and says he has been seeing the same file for so long. Harman asks her to mind her own work and asks her to take a nap. When she sleeps, Harman stares at her with love and Saumya gets up and says she wants to go home. She goes downstairs and Harman asks her to stop while a passerby stops and asks why is he teasing her. Harman says she is his wife. He asks her if he is telling the truth and Saumya says he thinks of her as his wife.

Preeto asks Harak about Harman and he asks Chacha ji about him. Chachaji tells that Harman has said that he is preparing for the meeting and he’ll stay there. Preeto says Saumya is with him and they’ll talk out their misunderstandings. Meanwhile Saumya and Harman come home and Saumya asks him to leave her hand. Harman says he is starving and needs food. Saumya asks him if he wants it in the bedroom or at the dining table and Harman says bedroom.

There Surbhi shows a poster to Varun and asks him if he’ll take her there. Varun gives her tickets to Delhi for the third day but she tears them apart and says no one is going to Delhi. Varun asks what she wants and she says they’ll see what they have to do the third day and they shouldn’t ruin their today and tomorrow for that.

There chachii asks Chachu what the meeting is about and if she can gain from that in anyway and Chachu tells her the agenda. Saumya is sleeping while sitting beside the bed and Harman is on bed. Harman wakes her up and thinks she won’t give up and releases her hand and asks her to go and sleep on couch. Saumya sleeps on the couch while thinking that she’ll release herself from everything related to Harman the same way and Harman gets scared thinking the same and goes and sleeps on the sofa beside her while tying her hand to his. Saumya wakes up and asks what he wants and says he won’t be able to keep her once she’ll repay twenty lakhs, Harman says it’s a far thing and asks her to get ready for the office. Saumya leaves and Chachu comes there. Harman asks him what the meeting is all about and he thinks how would he know about the meeting as he has wasted the whole previous day in love and romance. He says he’ll explain it to him.

There in the meeting the clients ask about Harman’s plan and he says he’ll assure them the best as they are long term clients. One of them says they won’t be attending the meeting if it wasn’t for the old dealing. He asks Harman about his future plans and Harman says he’ll bring the best worldwide sample of toys and make them in their factory. Clients says it seems interesting but how will he do that.

Harman doesn’t seem confident and they say the same to him, they say that they feel Harman is not serious about the business and he seems to be destroying the business of his father while Harman reminisces Saumya telling him that he can’t be responsible. While all the clients are about to leave Saumya reminisces the kid demanding the toy which claps with the key. Saumya says she wants to say something.

