Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 2nd March 2017 Written Update: Mallika reaches Mumbai to catch Soumya

Preeto calls Soumya and asks her to stay at naani’s place. Surbhi gets excited and holds Harman’s hand. Surbhi then leaves him alone. Harman asks Soumya to write down all her wishes on paper so that she can live all her wishes which she couldn’t live in her childhood. Harman then asks Soumya to take a bath. She couldn’t open a tap and complains to Harman. He checks the tap and by mistake opens a shower. Soumya gets wet and Harman says that he has fulfilled his wish of experiencing the rain. Harak Singh and Preeto are talking to each other when Raavi comes and starts complaining them about the second marriage of her husband. She says that she will kill herself if her husband gets married to anyone else. Harak Singh gets worried and leaves.

On the other hand Soumya is drying her hair in sunlight, Harman sees this and makes her use hair dryer. She says that she doesn’t know how to use it. Harman helps her. Mallika is following Raani and Raveena and gets contended that they has not gone to Mumbai to follow Soumya.

Harak Singh enters Raavi’s house and warns Raavi’s father in law about reopening Harman’s accident report. He says he will file it again with police and he will get in trouble. Raavi’s father in law get frightened.

Harak Singh tears wedding card and again warns Raavi’s father in law. Kareena reaches Mumbai and tries to find Soumya. She swears to herself that she will take revenge of her mother’s death.

