Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 2nd June full episode written update: Harman is freed from jail

Mallika tells Soumya about where the goons are hidden. Soumya decides that she’ll do anything to help Harman. Mallika tells her that only the transgender community can go there without any obstacles. Soumya says that she’ll adorn her identity finally and help Harman if her fake identity isn’t helping him. The police officer asks Harman the reason for being so quiet and sad. Also, that nobody came to visit him today. Nobody ever helps a murderer because all their love is fake. Harman says that he won’t spare him after coming out of this jail.

Nani enters with food for Harman and he asks about Soumya. She tells him that Soumya has gone to find a lawyer for him. Harman talks about how he used to fear about Soumya earlier as she’s too innocent but now he thinks she can fight against anything. Soumya adorns her real identity as a transgender along with all the ornaments. She thinks about all that has happened to her and Harman, and how important it is for her to go like this and save him. They are right outside Harak’s house and start following him till the factory. Harak comes out and sees that the goons are sitting outside instead of sitting inside. He beats them with the stick of sugarcane and asks why is he paying them.

All of them go inside and think they won’t ever work for him after this task. Mallika and her friends go inside to check after Harak leaves. Soumya and Mallika enter while the others distract the rest of them. They push open the doors to find the culprit and finds him standing with a gun. He warns that he’ll shoot all of them but Soumya keeps walking towards him. Mallika slams the gun with an object and the others hold him down. Harak gets a call that those people have taken the main culprit forcefully.

Preeto gets to know and turns hysterical. Harak tells her that nobody can help them since the one who was killed for show, is now their captive. Mallika takes the person to the police station and makes him stand in front of the officer. Harak comes and identifies the person. The officer tries to make them leave but Mallika fights against his excuses. Soumya comes in and tells them that Mallika has helped her husband get out today.

The officer removes Harman’s handcuffs and frees him. Harman pulls the culprit’s collar and asks who’s responsible for this. Soumya tries to stop him but Harman takes the man alongwith him and goes out. He goes to Harak’s house and throws him in front of Harak. Harman asks if this is the person responsible for sending him to jail and if this is all his fault. Harak accepts the truth in front of everybody.

