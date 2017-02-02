Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 2nd February 2017 written update: Chintu asks Soumya about transgenders

Soumya makes Chintu meet his father in Shakti. Soumya makes Chintu meet his father in Shakti.

In the very first scene of Shakti, Soumya is singing lori to Chintu. Surbhi enters the room and suggests Soumya to take part in the singing competition ‘Rising Star’. Next, Raavi makes an entry in the room, where Soumya tells her that due to her separation with her husband, Chintu, is facing problems. Raavi says Chintu’s father is a very nice man but fate was not in their favor. Raavi is making halwa for her son and soon she learns that Chintu has gone missing.

Raavi cries as Chintu is nowhere in the house. All the members of the house accumulate in the living room, where Raavi is seen crying, complaining about her lost son. Chaachi ji suggests that Soumya must have taken Chintu to his father. Harman calls her but she doesn’t pick up her phone. Soumya is seen with Chintu and his father sitting in the restaurant and advising his father about getting along with his wife. She asks whether he loves Raavi or not? He confesses his love for Raavi.

Chintu’s father agrees to meet Raavi and reconcile with her. He conveys thank you to Soumya and bids farewell to Chintu. He says that he will soon meet Chintu again. On the other hand, Chaachi ji adds fuel to the fire and blames Soumya for everything. Soumya is back with Chintu, everyone sees them and gets a shock.

Raavi hugs Chintu and cries. Preeto ask Soumya that where she did she took Chintu. Raavi blames Soumya and calls her ‘kinnar’. She further yells at her by saying that she should have told someone if she was taking Chintu outside. Chintu yells at Raavi and tell her that she did not take her outside the house, instead he took her. Harman advises Raavi to learn from Soumya on how to treat a kid properly. Chintu ask Soumya that what is a transgender? She gets a shock

