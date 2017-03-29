Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 29th March 2017 Written Update: Harman saves Soumya’s life

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 29th March 2017 Written Update: Soumya jumps off a cliff. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 29th March 2017 Written Update: Soumya jumps off a cliff.

Surbhi continues to yell at Soumya. She leaves after humiliating her. Soumya stands still and wonders why Surbhi has said all this. She misses her mother and starts crying. She comes to the conclusion that she is creating problems for everyone so she will have to die. Harman and Surbhi are sleeping when Harman wakes up and wonders why he can’t sleep properly. He thinks of going out and he reaches Soumya’s room, where he finds no one. Harman tries to search for her everywhere but, he doesn’t find her. Soumya reaches a cliff and asks aloud; why was she born and what is her role in the society. She states that since childhood, neither grandmother nor father loved her. She recalls her marriage with Harman. She says that she could never maintain a relationship with her husband and family. And now she has become an enemy to her younger sister. She says that she doesn’t want to live anymore and she wants to go to her mother. She asks her mother to call her back. Soumya thinks that Harman always helped her.

Some villagers see Soumya jumping in the river. They recognise her and reach out to Maninder and inform him that she has jumped into the river. Maninder gets happy after hearing this but Harman jumps in the water too. Villagers say that now they can’t even hear Harman’s voice so they both must be drowning. Surbhi says to herself that she never wanted this to happen with Soumya. She doesn’t want Soumya to be dead.

Surbhi calls out Harman and Soumya’s names from atop the cliff. Naani and daadi console Surbhi to not jump in the water. After sometime villagers see that Harman is bringing Soumya back.

