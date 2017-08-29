Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29th August 2017 full episode written update: Harman starts going to office with Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29th August 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi tells Preeto that this is the first day of their one to one battle and Varun is just a soldier. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29th August 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi tells Preeto that this is the first day of their one to one battle and Varun is just a soldier.

Harman asks Soumya to sleep but she says she can’t on the same bed with him. She gives him a chain and asks him to tie her at some corner. Harman instead ties his hand to hers and says she isn’t only his slave but his responsibility too. In the morning Harman tries to make give her a comfortable position but she wakes up and says he need not do this.

Next Soumya says to Preeto that she tried her best to not sleep with him and explains her the whole thing. Meanwhile Surbhi comes and tells them that her husband has got a job. Chachi comes there and says how come the son in law of the house is going for a job and Surbhi says this is because the daughter of this house doesn’t keep her husband tied to her unlike the daughter in law of the house. Harman overhears this but doesn’t react and instead asks Chachi to get him and Soumya tea. Chachi says to Preeto if she is listening and if she is here to serve the slave. Preeto says that Soumya is Harman’s slave but the daughter in law of the house and asks her to get them tea.

Next Chachu says to Harak that there is an important meeting to be held at the factory while Harman is sitting there along with Soumya. Harman thinks he should prove to Soumya that he isn’t worthless and says he will attend the meeting tomorrow. Chachu says it’s a good thing and says he’ll make the arrangements.

Harman asks Soumya to get ready for the office and Soumya asks what would she do there. Harman asks her to do as said. Harak says to Preeto that Harman has started attending office and it’s a good sign. Preeto says she knows it well why he has started attending the office. She says it’s because he thinks he can spend more time calmly with Soumya. Harak says it would definitely bring some change in their relationship.

There some lady comes to Malika and gives her baby and says she has lost the battle with the society. Mallika says why can’t they fight with their own society when Mallika is fighting with the society which isn’t hers for being there for their Astitva. She tells that she wants them to be strong enough to fight their own battles. Surbhi goes to Preeto’s room and says this is the first day of their one to one battle and Varun is just a soldier. She challenges her and says she has her weakness by her side.

