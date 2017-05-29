Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29 May full episode written update: Police demolishes Soumya and Harman’s house

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29 May full episode written update: Jailer brings a cup of tea for Harman and he refuses to drink by saying that after having tea made by Gulabo Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 29 May full episode written update: Jailer brings a cup of tea for Harman and he refuses to drink by saying that after having tea made by Gulabo

Preeto rushes to the police station and anxiously begs Soumya to leave Harman, for she’s the reason that he is suffering so much and living in worse conditions to make her live comfortably. She forces and slaps her in anger, when Harak Singh consoles her in believing that he’ll get their son back home. He takes Preeto home and Soumya stands there in shock.

The jailer brings a cup of tea for Harman and he refuses to drink by saying that after having tea made by Gulabo (Soumya), he cannot taste any other cup of tea. The inspector tells him that he’s committed a murder, big enough to forget all about Gulabo’s cup of tea or the comforts of going back home. Even his family cannot save him now.

Soumya is depressed and refuses to eat anything until Harman comes back. Surabhi convinces her to eat something and then we can figure out a solution to save Harman. Soumya says that he’s committed a murder when Surabhi corrects her by saying that he was only trying to save her. She is reminded of Preeto’s reaction and starts cribbing about how unfortunate is her presence in his life. She shoves them away by saying that nobody should get near her.

Preeto is worrying about the lawyer and begs Harak Singh to call him once. He tells her not to worry and rather bring a cup of tea for him. She asks how can he not worry when their son is in the jail. He instead goes inside and tells her that he has disowned their son and he won’t help him this time. He has pampered always and Harman just left them for a random girl.

Also read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th May 2017 written update: Goons try to kill Harman

The police officers come and plan to demolish Soumya and Harman’s house. They go inside and throw away their belongings and dismantle the setup. Soumya rebels a lot to make them stop but nobody pays heed to her requests. She breaks down in tears but Surabhi tries to console her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd