Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi slams Soumya for being insensitive towards her

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi confronts Soumya and says that because of her, she has no place in Harman's life.

Surbhi gives a prescription of medicines to Harman so that he can stay at her home for longer. Naani gets curious and asks Surbhi whether she deliberately mixed something in her medicine so that she can stop Harman. But, Surbhi denies. Naani asks Surbhi to help Soumya and be with her always.

Raavi gets a call from Balvinder but Preeto interrupts and tells her that she needs to learn from Soumya. She should teach Balvinder a lesson on how to make him realise her importance. Soumya reaches Naani’s home and starts treating her. She makes kaada for her. Harman says that since Soumya has arrived, Naani will get fine instantly. Preeto is disturbed, when Harak Singh comes and asks her what was the problem. She says that she will make everything okay. She calls Surbhi and tells her that she couldn’t stop Soumya from coming and advices her to make Harman realise her importance.

Soumya serves kaada to Naani and she feels better. Surbhi gives her phone to Soumya by saying that Chintu is calling her. After some time Surbhi takes Soumya on the terrace. She asks Soumya why she came there. She further says that Soumya is the reason that she couldn’t get their mother’s love. And now she is not getting the love of her in-laws. Surbhi asks Soumya why she didn’t save her in Mumbai and why did she came back to Punjab. Surbhi says that she has no place in Harman’s life. Surbhi shows Mumbai’s photographs to Soumya, in which she is nowhere. Surbhi throws all the photographs at Soumya.

Soumya asks Surbhi why she was saying all that to which Surbhi replies that despite her being a woman, she was incomplete, but despite Soumya being a transgender, she was complete because she was getting Harman’s love. Soumya gets shocked and falls whereas Surbhi leaves teary-eyed​.

