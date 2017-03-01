Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th February 2017 Written Update: Harman, Soumya and Surbhi leave for their honeymoon

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th February 2017 Written Update: Surbhi, Harman and Soumya reach the hotel. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th February 2017 Written Update: Surbhi, Harman and Soumya reach the hotel.

Maninder explains to his mother that Harman and Surbhi’s honeymoon is fake. He calls a friend to kidnap Surbhi. Meanwhile, Kareena plans to abduct Soumya. Ravi meets her husband in a hotel and they express their love for each other. Preeto expresses her happiness about getting a grandson. Chotu speaks to Ravi rudely and refuses to eat. Harman keeps flirting with Soumya. The three of them get down at Marine Drive and keep walking. He even gets down on one knee and gives her a rose. For a change, people gather around the romantic couple in a place that is filled with love birds. Soumya feels embarrassed and asks him to stop. Harman asks Surbhi to take a picture and they pose for the camera. He screams ‘I Love You’ and everyone starts clapping. Ravi’s father-in-law comes home and Chotu tells him that he wants to go home. He then announces that he is getting his son married again. He also adds that his son is not aware of the fact that he will get married again.

Surbhi, Harman and Soumya reach the hotel. Preeto and everyone else are shocked that Balwinder will get married again. Raavi and Chotu start crying. The hotel staff asks Soumya for an ID proof which she doesn’t have. They don’t give them a room without an ID proof. They get a lawyer to make an affidavit that can serve as an ID proof. The doofus that the lawyer is, he asks Soumya’s gender and everyone freezes. The lawyer then laughs at himself and ticks female. The hotel manager then goes and completes the necessary formalities.

Kareena pays a guy to go to Mumbai and stops one of the kinnars. She snatches the phone from her and asks her to stop being a snitch. She also gives it back to Kareena. Soumya tells Harman that how uncomfortable she is feeling and Harman tries to cheer her up. But she just loses it and gets mad at Surbhi when she tries to put some sense in Soumya’s head. Surbhi shifts her luggage to the neighbourhood and Soumya tries to stop her but in vain.

