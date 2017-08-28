Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 28th August full episode written update: Harman goes back to her room and Soumya brings tea for him. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 28th August full episode written update: Harman goes back to her room and Soumya brings tea for him.

Shanno tells Harman and Soumya to carry on with their drama in their room. She says that doing this in front of everybody is necessary so that nobody can blame her. Harman goes back to her room and Soumya brings tea for him. He shoves her against the wall and asks if she even loves him and considers him as her husband. She says no to everything and Harman brings her downstairs. He stands in front of Mata Rani and swears that he won’t expect any love or relationship from her till the time she agrees herself.

Harman goes to his room and asks Soumya to bring a plate and knife. He takes it from her and starts cutting the apples, and asks her to bring her notepad. They start calculating the rates for every thing that she did in the party. Harman cuts his finger by mistake and Soumya rushes to help him. He tells her that she won’t get paid for caring for him or holding him with her will. She cannot even stare at him or else he’ll cut her salary. He orders her to go and complete her tasks. Preeto comes and cover his wound. She asks if he still thinks that Soumya loves her. Harman says that she doesn’t know it herself but he won’t let her go away from her in any case. Soumya can hear this from outside his room and thinks that he’s too good a person. She cannot stop caring for him so she will try to do everything to get away from him.

Harak and Preeto send Varun back to Delhi saying that this will help him stay away from trouble and he can come back when its all settled. He begs to let him stay but they ask him to leave immediately. Preeto thinks that she won’t let him come back now. Balvinder brings a sari for Raavi for he’s got a job now. He says that he will do a lot more for her once he gets successful.

Soumya is feeling suffocated while living inside the house. Preeto asks if she’s enjoying it all as she gets to sleep next to him at night and this is enough contentment for her. She challenges her to get away from his room first, if she can.

Surabhi asks what’s wrong when she watches that Varun is worried. He tells her that they will have to leave Gurdaspur and they won’t even be allowed to live here anymore. She says that they aren’t God to rule them and she will handle it all.

Soumya proposes to tie her up in any other room than their own bed. Harman says that she can fight for her independence anywhere else but she will have to sleep with him with her hands tied to his own.

