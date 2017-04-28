Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th April 2017 Written Update: Piyush kidnaps Soumya and Harman’s son

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th April 2017 Written Update: Aditya is kidnapped.Soumya is crying for Aditya. Harman asks her to sleep as they will get Aditya in the morning. Piyush of Sasural Simar ka goes to the orphanage and kidnaps Aditya. Soumya and Harman are sleeping on the bench near the orphanage. Piyush leaves from the orphanage. Soumya wakes up and tells Harman that Aditya is in danger. Harman says that you it must have been a dream. Soumya insists on seeing him once.

Harman is trying to get inside the orphanage as he says that no one can stop him from seeing his son. Guard informs Chaddha about Harman entering the orphanage. Piyush digs the land to bury the baby. Harman and Soumya see Aditya’s empty cradle. Harman grabs the collar of Mr. Chaddha and asks where Aditya is. Soumya asks to see CCTV footage and see a man kidnapping Aditya. Mr. Chaddha says that the CCTV footage is unclear because of darkness. Harman asks to zoom the car’s number plate and then he says that car is of Delhi. Soumya asks Harman if he took Aditya to Delhi? Simar sees a baby outside her house and wonders whose baby it is?

Mata ji takes the kid inside the house. Simar thinks of informing the police. Harman along with Soumya enter Simar’s house to find their Aditya. They ask about Piyush. Harman slaps Piyush and asks him why he kidnapped his son. Harman is about to hit Piyush with a rod, but Roshni comes and interrupts in between. She tells Harman that her husband couldn’t have kidnapped a kid. Soumya hears Aditya’s voice and asks for him. Mata ji shows Aditya to Harman and Soumya and asks them if he is their kid. Harman says yes and explains how he came to know that his son got kidnapped. Piyush replies that his car has not worked for three days and it is with the mechanic. Chaddha comes to Simar’s home with Kaushalya and is happy to see Aditya. Chaddha takes the baby stating he needs to fulfill the condition of showing 20 lakh rupees in his account to get his son back.

Also read | Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 27th April 2017 Written Update: Harak Singh dismisses Harman from his will

Mata ji and Simar ask them to stay with and that they will arrange the required money by morning. Piyush comes to Soumya’s room to stab Soumya. Simar and whole family does aarti together. Simar gives money to Soumya but Harman and Soumya refuse to take it. At last, mata ji insists on taking the amount. Surbhi calls Harman and tells him that they have arranged the required money. Harman gives money back to Simar saying that they have arranged the money and soon they will get their son back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd