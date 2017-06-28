Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 28 June full episode written update: Harman fears that Soumya will be killed

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 28 June full episode written update: Soumya thinks Harman scolded her and she should be silent now. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 28 June full episode written update: Soumya thinks Harman scolded her and she should be silent now.

Varun justifies his behaviour towards Surabhi by saying that he loves her a lot and so he exercises his right. He tells her that he’ll never say anything to her again and she can do everything according to her will. She just hugs him and ends the topic.

Harman wakes up in the middle of the night to check the locks. Soumya asks what’s wrong when he says that locks should be checked properly when there is nobody at home. She misses her mother for she was also just the way he is, caring and supportive. Harman puts her to sleep and thinks now he can understand her mother’s pain and fear.

Some goons enter their house late in the night and take everything from the house. They are on their way out when Soumya spots them and they grab her so that she doesn’t utter a word.

Harman wakes up to find Soumya out of the bed and starts looking for her. He goes down when Soumya calls her. The thieves point a gun at him and tell him to stop there. Harman fears that they’ll shoot Soumya and he gets really scared.

Harman goes to the transgender’s house and gives his condolences. The transgender there tells that they are not sad. She asks if he came to express grief. Harman says she died in his hands and was murdered by someone. Harman asks her to file a police complaint and offers money. She says Police will not listen and they will not file a case. Harman says whoever killed her, will kill others too and gets scared for Soumya. The transgender asks Harman to go and rest in his house. She closes door.

Soumya thinks Harman scolded her and she should be silent now. Preeto comes and asks if Harman took the money from her. Soumya agrees and says that he refused to tell why he needs it. She asks her to take the keys. Preeto asks her not to worry and says he will handle everything. She asks her to give calculation to her and pretends to trust her.

