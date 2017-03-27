Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 27th March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi tries to stop Harman at her home

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 27th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto asks Soumya stay away from Harman and Surbhi’s marital life. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 27th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto asks Soumya stay away from Harman and Surbhi’s marital life.

Surbhi and Harman leave for Maninder’s house. They are performing some ritual in the house. Harman asks for permission to leave but Maninder insists him to stay. Surbhi holds his hand and takes him to her room. Surbhi requests Harman to stay with her for one day but Harman says that he cannot stay without Soumya. Surbhi thinks that she won’t let Harman go at any cost. Chintu takes Raavi to Soumya’s room and she asks her to say sorry to Soumya. Raavi apologises to Soumya and hugs her. Raavi thinks to herself that she has done this only for Chintu.

In the next scene, the Inspector finds Mallika’s mobile phone in Kareena’s home. Police asks about the owner of the phone. Kareena says that it belongs to Renu. The Inspector yells at Chameli and leaves. Everyone is eating dinner at the dinner table, when Naani starts coughing. Surbhi thinks of an idea to stop Harman. Surbhi mixes peanut powder in Daadi’s medicine because she is allergic to peanuts. Surbhi thinks that he will stop seeing that Daadi is unwell. She gives the dessert to everyone and asks Daadi to have cough syrup.

Soumya is in Harman’s room, when Preeto enters and starts yelling at her. She says why she cannot see Harman and Surbhi together. She further says that why she is arranging his room. Soumya replies that Surbhi did not clean her room as she was in hurry. At this, Preeto asks Soumya to leave Harman and Surbhi on their own. She should stop interfering in their lives.

Harman asks Surbhi to leave but she says that she will take some more time. Daadi starts coughing and and gets unwell. Surbhi says that Soumya must be knowing the remedy of cough. She calls Soumya and gives the phone to Harman. Soumya starts explaining the remedy to Harman and says that she will reach their in a while.

