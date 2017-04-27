Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 27th April 2017 Written Update: Harak Singh dismisses Harman from his will

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 27th April 2017 Written Update: Harman and Soumya arrange for the money without Harak Singh’s help. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 27th April 2017 Written Update: Harman and Soumya arrange for the money without Harak Singh’s help.

Mallika tries to convince Kaushalya, but everything nothing works. Next morning, Kaushalya pleads to orphanage owner to give Harman and Soumya’s child back. Orphanage refuses, so Kaushalya threatens Mr. Chaddha and says that she will reveal every wrongdoing of his to the media. He gets worried and asks Kaushalya to call Harman and Soumya inside.

Harman and Soumya go to Mr. Chaddha’s office and he says that his family is not supporting him. If he wants to take Aditya back then he has to get Rs 20 lakhs in Aditya’s name in fixed deposits. Harman says that its a small thing and he can arrange this in minutes. In the next scene, Soumya says thanks to Kaushalya for helping them out. Chachi is blabbering about Harman and Soumya and how they didnt come home the whole night. Preeto stares at her and makes her quiet. Preeto gets a call from Mr. Chaddha. He says he cannot stop Harman from taking the child back as he has asked him to bring Rs 20 lakhs. Preeto calls Harak Singh and asks him to take a decision regarding the will. Harman enters the house to ask for money. He asks Harak Singh for the money but Harak Singh is sitting with a lawyer and making a will. He asks the lawyer to read his will aloud. Lawyer states that Harman is no more a part of Harak Singh’s will and he cannot claim any money from him. Harman breaks everything and is disturbed.

Preeto tells Harman that this is the first time that he has asked for something and Preeto has not given to him. All this is because of Soumya. Harman and Soumya are shattered. Harman calls Surbhi to explain the situation. Surbhi tells all this to Naani. Surbhi and Naani collect some amount of money and their jewellery to give it to Harman. Whereas, Mallika and other transgenders also collectively arrange some amount and jewellery for Soumya’s son Aditya. Preeto is worried to realise that Harman will arrange the money easily. She calls Mr. Chaddha and asks him to not to return Aditya at any cost to Harman and Soumya.

