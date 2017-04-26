Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 26th April 2017 Written Update: Preeto bribes the orphanage owner to take Soumya’s child

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 26th April 2017 Written Update: Preeto bribes Mr. Chadha to not give Soumya her baby. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 26th April 2017 Written Update: Preeto bribes Mr. Chadha to not give Soumya her baby.

Mr. Chaddha apologizes to Harman and Soumya as he can’t give the baby back to them. He says that they thought Soumya and Harman are a couple. He further says that Soumya is a transgender. A flashback is shown where Preeto offers Mr. Chaddha Rs 2 lakhs more. Harman asks Mr. Chadhha how he was talking great things inside his cabin. Chaddha asks them to leave. Soumya begs Mr. Chaddha to give their child back to them. But, Mr. Chaddha asks her what is the guarantee that she will take good care of the child.

If anything happens to the baby who will take care of him? He asks. Mallika and her team of transgenders enter the orphanage to support Soumya and say they will take care of Aditya. Mr. Chaddha says that they cannot give the baby to transgenders. Mr. Chaddha throws Soumya and Harman out and calls Preeto to ask for money. Preeto makes sure that Harman and Soumya do not know about this. Harman asks the gatekeepers to open the gate. Soumya says that she won’t leave without her baby. Mr. Chaddha threatens to call media. Mr. Chaddha asks him to end the drama in another fifteen minutes, else he will call the media.

Mallika suggests leaving the place but Soumya resists and says that she won’t leave without her baby. Soumya cries, Harman consoles her. Harman calls Naani to tell everything. Naani suggests Surbhi go the orphanage claiming that she is Harman’s second wife and she will take care of the child. Harman asks Soumya to take a nap but she refuses. Soumya hears Aditya crying and she runs towards the orphanage. Orphanage lady tells Kaushalya that Aditya is constantly crying. Kaushalya then asks the guard to open the gate as the baby needs to be quiet for now. Soumya makes baby quiet and makes him fall asleep in her arms. Kaushalya takes he baby back from Soumya and she starts crying. Soumya requests Kaushalya to give her baby back as Aditya needs her. Kaushalya says that she can’t help her. Soumya tells her that she is also a mother so she can help her. But, Kaushalya refuses to help.

