Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 25th April 2017 Written Update: Orphanage manager takes away Soumya’s child

Preeto throws kid’s toy on the floor. Harman sees all this and asks Soumya to go inside the room as he will bring a new toy for his kid. Harak Singh asks Harman from whose money he bought all these toys. Harman says that he will bring the toys for his kid from his money. People from the orphanage enter Harak Singh’s house. They say that Soumya can’t have this kid as she is a transgender. They ask how will she feed her child as she is a transgender. Manager try to snatch the child from Soumya but she doesn’t let them do that. Preeto holds Soumya’s hand and the manager takes her kid. Soumya keeps yelling Aditya’s name but nothing happens. Harman is on his way to home but in the meantime the manager snatches the child.

Harman arrives and asks what happened. No one speaks but Chintu comes running and tells Harman that the orphanage people came. They said since Soumya is a transgender, they cannot give the child to them. Harman gets angry and asks Soumya to accompany him to the orphanage to bring back their child. Varun asks Preeto that how did she make this happen. A flashback is shown where Preeto and Harak Singh are requesting orphanage manager to take back the child as his mother is a transgender and she cannot raise the child properly.

Harman and Soumya request the management to bring back the child. But management denies to give them the child. Harman says that he will talk to the upper management. He comes to the owner. In the meantime, Preeto asks Varun to find orphanage owner’s number. She is thinking of funding the orphanage by warning them not to return the child. Harman and Soumya request the owner to return the child. He agrees and asks the management to return the child. In the meantime, his phone rings.

Preeto calls Mr. Chaddha and tells him that she will donate his orphanage Rs 5 lakh but only on one condition that they won’t return the child to Harman and Soumya. Mr. Chaddha comes and says that he cannot handover the kid to a transgender.

