Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 25 August full episode written update: Soumya returns her ring and gifts that she received

Harman and Soumya cut the cake and make each other have a bite, while everybody claps around. Surabhi thinks that their problems have been solved and hopes that they remain this way forever. Surabhi wishes them a happy anniversary and the guests start giving gifts to the couple. Ballu’s father cribs about Harak’s good luck saying that they were expecting such a big scene but everything just turned upside down. Harak Singh starts embarassing Ballu’s father for not even bringing a tiny gift for his grandson. Harman makes Harak stop and Surabhi presents a short film for the couple as a gift. Both Harman and Soumya start feeling nostalgic and Soumya gets teary-eyed at the end of it. Surabhi asks Soumya if she liked the video and she says that nobody will ever get a chance to make their video again.

Harman thanks Soumya for attending the party even if it was as his slave. He doesn’t even care if she’s a kinnar and he will love her for ever. Soumya says that its too late and they should sleep, she will discuss the payment for the party tomorrow. She goes to get the jug of water and comes back to see that Harman has slept. She wishes him a happy anniversary and starts crying.

Chintu opens the door in the morning when he hears somebody knocking, to find a kid enquiring about a mansion. The kid says that he can smell and tell that there was a party conducted here last night. He also tells that there is a chocolate shake being made but chintu disagrees. Soumya brings the milkshake for Chintu and asks if Sunny also wants it. Sunny tells Chintu that there is a danger approaching his house very soon.

Surabhi asks Varun to ask Preeto about what happened on Harman’s birthday but he says that extracting information from her is impossible. She manipulates him and says that her husband is equally skilled to do anything.Veeren tells that everybody in their town is praising about the party and Raavi says that this is because nobody is able enough to hold a party like this. Soumya brings all the gifts that she received at the party to return it to Harman. She also returns the ring that Harman gave her saying that all this is of no use to her.

