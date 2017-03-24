Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 24th March 2017 Written Update: Harman and Surbhi leave for Maninder’s house

Raavi asks Soumya not to worry about her relationships. Raavi asks Soumya not to worry about her relationships.

Soumya is crying in her room when Harman arrives and tells her that he knows whatever she did was for the best and there is no need to cry. He consoles her. Soumya says that she is upset that Surbhi didn’t take her side. She says that Surbhi used to fight with the world for her. Maninder is shown giving a bag of money to Mr. Ahuja and says thanks for leaving them. Preeto asks Raavi why she made a scene over Balvinder’s matter. Preeto says that she will lose her image in front of them now. Soumya enters the room abruptly and Raavi questions her angrily why she didn’t lie in front of the inspector. Soumya replies by saying that relationships are not made up of lies.

Raavi asks Soumya not to worry about her relationships. In the next scene, Surbhi cuts her finger by mistake and Preeto comes and asks about her finger. Preeto further tells Surbhi that her small wounds would not make her win her husband. Maninder enters the scene and asks Preeto to send Surbhi and Harman home for one week as he needs to tell the village that they are married. Harman ask Surbhi about his hand but Surbhi questions why he is concerned about her? Surbhi says that he could have gone to save Soumya but not her. In the next scene, Surbhi ask Harman to wake up as they have to leave for Surbhi’s house. She says Maninder has come to take them. Harman refuses to go but Soumya arrives and requests him to go with Surbhi. Harman puts one condition and says that Soumya will also have to come with them. Varun tells Preeto that Soumya is also getting ready to go with them. Preeto says that now we will make Chintu stop Soumya from leaving. Chintu runs on hearing that Soumya is leaving. He stops her. Harman and Surbhi leave. Preeto tells Surbhi that it is her responsibility to keep Harman with her.

