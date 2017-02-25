Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 24th February 2017 Written Update: Harman refuses to go on honeymoon with Surbhi

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 24th February 2017 Written Update Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 24th February 2017 Written Update

In the first scene of Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, Raveena tries to contact Kareena and tell her that Harman has taken Soumya to Maninder’s house. Beeji insists that he stay the night. Harman says he would love to but Soumya doesn’t want him to stay. Soumya gets worried thinking about Preeto.

Harman takes Soumya inside and asks her to take care. She sneezes and falls in his arms. Shanno tells Preeto that Harman has returned. Preeto asks Surbhi to go and attend to him. Surbhi asks if she did all this to prevent her from calling Harman and informing him about the honeymoon. Preeto says she did all this for Harman. She reminds her of her prime motive and asks her to convince Harman for honeymoon.

Harman gets shocked to see a suitcase. Surbhi tells him that they are going on their honeymoon. Harman gets shocked and asks her if she has gone mad. Preeto comes there. Surbhi signals Harman to play act. He agrees to go on the honeymoon. Preeto is happy and tells Maninder everything.

Maninder asks Kareena to kidnap Soumya and end all his problems. Chintu cries and asks Ravi to call Soumya. Surbhi tries to cheer him up but he remains adamant about calling Soumya. Maninder and Kareena are shocked to see police outside their house. Police inspector tells him that they received a call from someone. A flashback is shown. Mallika calls at the police station and informs them that someone’s life is in danger at Maninder’s house. Maninder asks them to leave and tells them that they are fine. Police inspector decides to stay.

Shanno tells Veeren that Surbhi is Soumya’s biggest enemy, she has intentionally sent Soumya to her house so that she can go on a honeymoon with Harman. He overhears their conversation and shouts at Surbhi for manipulating him