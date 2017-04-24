Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 24th April 2017 Written Update: Harman remarries Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 24th April 2017 Written Update: Harman asks Soumya to do an imaginary grihapravesh. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 24th April 2017 Written Update: Harman asks Soumya to do an imaginary grihapravesh.

Harman brings Soumya to temple. He says he wants to marry her again. He fills Soumya’s forehead with vermillion. He then takes seven pheras with Soumya. He tells God that he has a request that the God must take good care of his small family. Preeto calls the orphanage to take Soumya and Harman’s kid with them. She tells that nobody at home likes the kid so they must take him away otherwise someone or the other will poison him.

The manager asks the receptionist about what all happened. Harman enters the house and taunts Varun to do something of worth. Viren tells all this to Shanno to which Shanno replies that since she has her son now, she will use it against him to snatch the wealth of Harak Singh. Harman stops Soumya to do an imaginary grihapravesh and also says that since they are newly married, they will share the same bed from now on.

Maninder talks to Nimmi’s photograph blaming her for Surbhi’s destructive life decisions as she never allowed Saumya into the transgender world. He says that if Saumya would have been sent to the transgender community, Surbhi would have been happy today.

Harman and Saumya wake up in the morning and play with their child. Veeran is playing with his son when Saumya comes downstairs. Shanno taunts Saumya about being a transgender, to which Preeto says that they have allowed her to stay here.

