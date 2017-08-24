Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 24 August full episode written update: Soumya attends the party on Mallika’s request

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 24 August full episode written update: Harman takes Soumya to the party and they exchange varmala Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 24 August full episode written update: Harman takes Soumya to the party and they exchange varmala

Harak starts dancing with his friends to show them that everything’s fine. Ballu tells his father to meet him in the market tomorrow so that he can give him the cash he extracted. The kinnars come in the house along with Mallika. Everybody thinks that there are a lot in number but they know its because of Harman’s goodness. Harman keeps drinking and passes out on the sofa asking Soumya if she’ll come downstairs.

Preeto and Harak go to Harman’s room, where Preeto asks Soumya how can she not come down when the whole village has gathered. Mallika enters behind them and tells them to announce the whole truth if they were so ready. Preeto says that their son is drunk and he has to accept this in front of the guests. Mallika says that its nice to see that they’re begging in front of Soumya. The guests keep wondering about the bride and groom, and Shanno is extremely happy to know that Preeto and Harak will feel embarassed.

Preeto tells Harak to get ready for all the shame. Mallika returns the saree that Preeto gifted to her when they made Soumya leave the country.Mallika asks Soumya when did she start pestering other people. Soumya says that she was just revolting against the shallow cultures of the society. Mallika asks if she should take her away as Harman is unconscious. The guests are shaming and blaming Preeto and Harak for getting so distant from their friends. Mallika comes down and leaves with the rest of the kinnars.

Chintu prays to God for resolving the situation when Soumya and Harman come downstairs hand in hand. Mallika is shown telling Soumya that she will have to act as a bahu, to help Harman and his family. This won’t make her back down from her battle for her identity, but this isn’t the right time. Soumya asks how will she bring Harman back to his senses. She wakes him up and Mallika says that the guests are shaming his parents downstairs.

Soumya tells him that she will go down with him but he will have to pay for every ritual and ceremony she performs. Harak introduces them as his son and daughter in law to everybody. They start the ceremony by exchanging the varmala. Preeto asks them to cut the cake and Harman interrupts that. He takes out a ring and puts it on Soumya’s finger. Harman gives another ring to Soumya to put it on his finger.

